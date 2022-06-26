Our style experts run their expert eye over Kristen Stewart’s red carpet look

VERDICT: STYLIST DARREN KENNEDY KRISTEN’S looking super cool in a Chanel racing-inspired jumpsuit embroidered with those iconic interlocking Cs. I love how she styled it too, wearing her jacket open to show some skin and adding yellow-hued aviator sunnies.

@darrenken

VERDICT: PRESENTER GLENDA GILSON

ONLY Kristen Stewart could make a tweed jumpsuit look so chic and sexy. I love the vibrant red, and the block boot really gives it an edge. Flashing just the right amount of flesh, her tousled locks and sunnies finish the job. @glendagilson