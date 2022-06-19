Our resident style gurus run their expert eye over US rapper Megan Thee Stallion

VERDICT: STYLIST DARREN KENNEDY I’M not a fan of this look at all. Mostly because of Megan’s demeanour. Perhaps it’s just an unfortunate photo — but she doesn’t look happy or comfortable at all. The pink is beautiful with her complexion but overall it’s a NO from me! @darrenken

VERDICT: PRESENTER GLENDA GILSON MEGAN Thee Stallion is anything but boring in this lush hot pink showstopper. Never one to shy away from flesh-baring looks, this sizzling cut out dress demands attention. It’s some real hot girl sh*t if you ask me. @glendagilson