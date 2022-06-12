Our resident style gurus run their expert eye over Hollywood legend Helen Mirren
VERDICT: STYLIST DARREN KENNEDY Helen turned things up several notches recently on the red carpet in this silver embellished Dolce & Gabbana gown. I’m not 100% convinced about the cat-eye makeup, but I adore how she plays with her look and always has fun on the red carpet. @darrenken
VERDICT: PRESENTER GLENDA GILSON Helen didn’t just dazzle on the red carpet, she danced. Isn’t that what fashion is all about? Fun. I love the slicked back pony and winged eyeliner, proving there is no age-limit to looking good. @glendagilson
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home