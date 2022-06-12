Our resident style gurus run their expert eye over Hollywood legend Helen Mirren

VERDICT: STYLIST DARREN KENNEDY Helen turned things up several notches recently on the red carpet in this silver embellished Dolce & Gabbana gown. I’m not 100% convinced about the cat-eye makeup, but I adore how she plays with her look and always has fun on the red carpet. @darrenken

VERDICT: PRESENTER GLENDA GILSON Helen didn’t just dazzle on the red carpet, she danced. Isn’t that what fashion is all about? Fun. I love the slicked back pony and winged eyeliner, proving there is no age-limit to looking good. @glendagilson