Our beauty expert Denise Smith lists her favourite tanning products right now

The honest beauty column

You don’t have to buy into the sanctity of ‘Tanning Thursday’ to enjoy a glow-up. We are officially in skirt season so whether you want to bring some life to your pale pins or prefer to bathe in the deepest, darkest tan, sail into the summer with a top-deck sheen that will be the envy of all.

.

He-Shi Day To Day Gradual Tan, €17 IF you’re more of a slow-burner on the tanning front, this gradual tan is just the answer for honeyed arms and legs. Perfect if you want a hint of a tint, but you’re not into that fake look. Cancer survivor and model Bernadette Hagans fronts the brand’s inclusive new campaign, ‘Self Tan For Everybody’. Another worthy reason to get buying and get bronzing.

.

St Tropez Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse, €33, and Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops,€35 IF you want a believable just-back-from-holiday glow that doesn’t streak, you won’t get much closer than this duo. I adore the new self tan mousse formula for its ease of use. It’s featherlight and laced with nourishing ingredients for a kiss of silky smooth colour. Meanwhile, here to boost that glow is the iconic brand’s new tanning drops. Bursting with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, the powerful droplets work to plump, protect, and smooth skin. Apply directly, or blend with your usual moisturiser or serum. Available from daisybelle.ie.

.

Bellamianta Ultra Dark Tanning Mousse, €25 IT’S important to call in the big guns for major life events like weddings, or those chance meetings with an ex-boyfriend. This cult beauty buy has become a big part of my Thursday tanning regime, and the love affair is real. The new deeper, darker hue is packed full of the same hydrating ingredients such as vitamins A, C, E, as well as shea butter, to leave limbs as beautifully soft as they are bronzed. But its the super speedy 60 second fast-dry formula than makes it a real winner for any tan fan.

.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Leg Makeup, €9.35 I have been using this OG since I was a teenager, and it has never let me down. But I may have ruined many a good bath towel in my time by spraying too liberally, so be sure to aim for your mitt. It truly is long-lasting makeup for your pins, so you can trust it to stay put, only washing off when you hit the shower.

.

Bondi Sands Aero Self Tanning Foam 1 Hour Express, €20.99 YOU don’t have to catch a flight to Aussie-land to get an all-over golden glow, or marinate in pongy fake tan overnight to be bronzed and beautiful. This weightless wonder absorbs quickly into the skin delivering an ethereal, just-been-surfing hue in only sixty minutes. Hyaluronic acid intensely hydrates the skin, while vitamin E nourishes and repairs. Now you can get your glow on quicker than you can say ‘g’day’.

.

Bare By Vogue Face Tanning Mist, €16 TANNING your face can be a risky business. You don’t want the product to clump on the skin or look like you’ve been tangoed, so a lightweight face mist is always the best option. Containing skin-loving extracts of oatmeal and chamomile, this fast-drying self tan spritz will give you a colour boost and streak-free top deck vibes.

Tan Republic TanBag Bed Sheet Protector, €24,95 A product that might just save your relationship — never mind your sheets. Say ‘see ya later’ to orange bed sheets with this ingenious invention. It’s as simple as applying your chosen tan and climbing on into your TanBag once you’re all bronzed up. Machine washable and fast drying, it’s already a total game changer for me.