Northern Ireland fashion designer launches pigeon-shaped handbag for €840

The pigeon clutch bag features a handy side opening – accessed by opening the wing of the bird – and internal printed JW Anderson branding with gold metalwork. This accessory can be carried in hand and is being offered in a grey colourway only.

The pigeon clutch-bag, created by Northern Ireland fashion designer Jonathan Anderson, has sold out.

A tribute to one of Ireland’s most common birds could be yours for around €840/£715 thanks to Northern Ireland fashion designer Jonathan Anderson.

The clutch bag creation, from the 37-year-old’s namesake brand JW Anderson, was on display during his fashion brand’s recent Fall/Winter 2022 men’s and Pre-Fall 2022 women’s collection. It’s certainly a unique offering for those who are fans of grey visuals.

According to the designer, the new accessory aims to help people “consider the pigeon, perhaps the most under-appreciated of birds”.

Jonathan is understood to made the bag by using a 3D printing machine. It resulted in a life size bird featuring blush pink and blue hues on the pigeon’s neck and attention to detail added to its feet, beak and eyes.

However, it’s bad news for any pigeon fans seeking one of the bags, with the item currently out of stock on the designer’s website.

It’s fair to say the reception online to the bag has been mixed, with one user on Instagram calling it “gorgeous”, while another simply stated “what a truly awful idea”.

The son of Ulster and Ireland rugby legend Willie Anderson, Jonathan launched his own eponymous label in 2008 and has been the creative director at the Spanish luxury house Loewe since 2013.

During his career, the designer has won various British Fashion Awards, including a double win in 2015 for men’s and women’s designer of the year.