nofilter by Denise Smith

The honest beauty column

Holidays are coming, which means now is the time to book the inordinate number of appoinments you need to get ready to glow — nails, hair, waxing, the list goes on — but it’s also time to prep your beauty bag. To get you beach ready, here are some of the best hot-weather must-haves.

Bondi Sands Tropical Rum Coconut & Sea Salt Body Scrub, €16.99 REMOVING fake tan can be a marathon event. Full disclosure: I’ve smothered myself in everything from Vaseline to lemon juice to de-scale my limbs. Then I found this: a sea salt scrub that gently buffs away dull, dead skin cells without tearing off a layer of flesh. The oil-free formula makes it tan friendly. While its fruity beach and rum scent is practically a holiday for your nostrils.

Bare by Vogue Self Tan Foam in Dark, €24.99 TANNING Thursday has become a way of life for me and if you have yet to know the transformative powers of a golden glow, I urge you to lift up your mitts and join me. Tanning guru Vogue Williams is one woman who knows a thing or two about achieving that all-over faux glow. Her eponymous foam has cult status among fake tan aficionados and I recently discovered why. It’s packed with organic botanicals including goji berry, chamomile and pomegranate, which promote overall skin health alongside a perfect long-lasting sunless tan. I trialled this beauty at Coachella — I looked like a Californian resident and it passed the sweat test too.

Dr Pawpaw The Bold Collection Multipurpose Balm Trio, €24.99 WHEN I heard that Victoria Beckham was a Pawpaw user, I knew I had to get involved. Gloriously fruity packaging aside, I love a mini product for throwing in my bag. But I love it even more when said mini is a multipurpose product. With all the care of a lip balm and the colour of a lipstick, these tiny tubes are enriched with castor seed oil to condition, pawpaw to nourish, aloe vera to soothe and olive oil to hydrate. The tinted balms in sheer hot pink, red and orange also offer a buildable flush of colour for your smackers and cheeks.

We Are Paradoxx Repair Game Changer Hair Mask, €39.99 THROW out the rulebook and give your hair a new lease of life — apply this to dry, wet or towel-dried hair. Perfect for dull, damaged or dry tresses, it also works as a finishing cream to smooth frizz and add shine.

Lancaster Sun Beauty Sun Protective Water SPF50, €34.99 SPF is going to be the most important thing you invest in this summer, so don’t be afraid to splash out on a quality brand. If you are of ginger origin, like me, factor 50 is non-negotiable. I love this weightless, full-spectrum sunscreen because it can be applied to both wet and dry skin. It’s also vegan and reef safe.

Legology Lymph-Lite Boom Brush for Body, €19.99 ATTACKING your skin with a dry brush may sound excruciating but, honestly, it’s not — and not only does it stimulate blood flow, it’s the perfect exfoliating tool too. This boom brush is a firm favourite and it buffs away at the surface of your legs to remove dry, dead skin. Think of it as prep work before you apply moisturiser and, of course, your tan. Thanks to its rounded shape the brush is comfortable and easy to use, fitting seamlessly into your palm for a firm grip.

Patchology Getaway Plan, €22.99 NEED a holiday? Chances are your skin does too. This travel-friendly skincare kit is packed full of glow-getting essentials including the brand’s beloved FlashPatch Illuminating Eye Gels and FlashMasque Illuminate. Treat yourself to an in-flight pick-me-up, or if you don’t want to mask up on the plane, settle down with a piña colada and one of the fab face treatments on your balcony.