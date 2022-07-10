nofilter by Denise Smith

The honest beauty column

Gather around the firepit because I’m dishing on Love Island’s hottest beauty products. In the ultimate recoupling, Boots is the cult show’s official beauty partner, and this year’s villa is stocked with even more fab products from the beauty mecca. Here are the top beauty contenders.

Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme, €36 CRACKING on takes a lot of energy so it makes sense that one of Tasha’s favourite skincare products is one that will put a pep in her step. Powered by vitamin C, this peachy-tinted gel instantly illuminates and delivers an energizing burst of 24-hour hydration. It even improves makeup application, creating a smooth, glowy canvas for foundation and concealer.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler, €549.99 THE holy grail of haircare right now, every time I watch the Love Island gals whip out this life-changing hair tool, I vow to start saving up so I can be among the elite group of Airwrap owners. There’s a reason for the wait lists and hefty price tag — because this bad boy transforms your locks from ‘wet’ to ‘woah’ with minimal effort and, above all else, without damaging your gruaig. Creating a salon-worthy finish in minutes, this new and improved version curls, shapes and smooths thanks to its unique airflow technology. For now, I’ll just have to continue borrowing my mate’s while I pray for a windfall.

Sculpted By Aimee Sultry Stories Eyeshadow Palette, €39 IF there is one eyeshadow palette you’ll want to couple up with, it’s going to be this Irish-made beauty. If you’re not already in bed with your favourite eyeshadows, this high drama addition has a little something for everyone, regardless of your type on paper. Smoke, sparkle or shine, people will be pulling you for chats left, right and centre thanks to the highly-pigmented mattes and metallics, as well as the stunning soft shimmers that will work on any eye colour, shape or size.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, €32 I’VE got a text — and some setting spray, because things are hotting up in the villa. So makeup meltdown doesn’t ruin your midnight mojo, mist on this weightless spray to give your look all-night staying power.

Eylure Fluttery Light Lashes, €6.99 FOR those nights when the girls want to bring the drama, this eye-opening lash set certainly brings the wow factor. Designed to add fullness to the outer edge, these lush lashes are reusable for up to five wears. Every pack also comes with latex-free lash glue that is guaranteed to last

Soltan Clear & Cool Protect Suncare Mist SPF30, €9 OK, so it’s actually factor 30, but if you’re planning to lay it on thick this summer, you’re going to need protection. Forget sticky, white formulas that leave a sheen on your skin, this on-the-go sunscreen is perfect for touch-ups with its invisible finish. As well as offering advanced protection against the sun’s harmful UV rays, it’s vegan-friendly and even has a cooling effect for when things really start to sizzle by the pool.

ARE you ready to turn heads? Boots is giving three lucky readers the chance to win the ultimate beauty hamper, packed full of your favourite Islander’s makeup and skincare heroes. To be in with a chance to win one of the fabulous hampers, worth €100 each, send your name and contact details to competitions@sundayworld.com with ‘BOOTS’ in the subject line by July 15. Usual T&C’s apply.