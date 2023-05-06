Maura Higgins hints at Hollywood business opportunities on trip through Los Angeles

Higgins captioned a short clip ‘a day of meetings’ before the next clip that shows a drive by the Universal Studios

Maura Higgins had shared a slide of short clips of her Instagram stories from Hollywood where she appears to have been seeking out business opportunities.

In the first, short clip, the former Love Islander (32) is seen sitting alongside a pal in car and dressed in a smart blazer.

She has captioned the short clip ‘a day of meetings’ before the next clip that shows a drive by the Universal Studios.

Maura then appears to be back on the road in the next clip as footage shows a sign for Rodeo Drive set against a backdrop of bright, sunny Californian skies.

She then stops for lunch in the next footage that shows a table full of food at the vegetarian hot spot, the Butcher’s Daughter, before the journey ends at the SoHo House in West Hollywood that depicts a table of wine and with views over the city in the background.

Since Maura burst onto our screens in 2019, quickly becoming one of the most popular stars on Love Island, she is proved to be a successful business operator.

Maura has worked as a brand ambassador for Boohoo and Ann Summers, while doing sponsorships for brands like Bellamianta, Oh Polly, and Revolve. Along with her TV gigs on Glow Up Ireland, and This Morning.

In a survey published in the Daily Mail in January, entitled ‘Who is the most successful Love Islander EVER’ it was estimated that Maura’s net worth is a jaw-dropping £2.5 million.

With some 3.6 million Instagram followers, the piece referred to Maura’s longevity as she spread her wings into modelling and presenting while working with several beauty companies in a successful influencing career.

After she caught the attention of Elite Model Agency in 2019, Maura joined the likes of Naomi Campbell on their books, while she reportedly netted a total of £500,000 for her work with clothing brand boohoo and lingerie giant Ann Summers.

Despite all of her success, Maura has been coy about revealing just how much money she has made in the past.

She previously said life before fame had been tough.

“Before I was famous, I struggled to pay my rent," she said.

"I know what it’s like to struggle, so I would never flaunt my money. I treat my family, but I don’t splash out."

She added: "I have a good head on my shoulders."