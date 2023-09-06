Maura Higgins gives off ‘90s supermodel vibes’ in daring NTA’s dress

The former Love Island star had all eyes on her when she stepped out onto the red carpet at the O2 Arena

Maura Higgins flaunted her figure in a show-stopping gown at the National Television Awards in London on Tuesday night.

The former Love Island star had all eyes on her when she stepped out onto the red carpet at the O2 Arena for the 28th annual ceremony in a bold black gown with a dramatic cut-out at the front.

The short-sleeved dress showed off Maura’s entire mid-riff and cleavage as a train of pearls gathered from her shoulders and flowed down to her waist.

Keeping the pearl motif going, Maura paired her look with a matching black clutch bag topped with dramatic pearls.

Her hair was slicked back into a curly updo by her pal and hairstylist Carl Bembridge, while her sultry makeup look was crafted by makeup artist Suzy Clarke.

The Longford lady shared some sneak peeks of her outfit on Instagram and later posted a reel showing off her stunning outfit, which was simply captioned: “NTA’s”.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to show their love for the model, with fellow Love Island Amber Gill kicking off the compliments with a series of clapping hands emojis.

A pal added: “90s supermodel vibes”.

While influencer Jess Lucy Quinn wrote: “Jeeeeeeeeeesus I can’t cope with you”.

And another friend chimed in: “That’s my wifeeee!! Cannot wait for cuddles in 5 min”.

It comes amid speculation that Maura could return to her roots and appear as a contestant on the upcoming Love Island: All Stars series.

Love Island: All Stars will make its on-screen debut in the new year, with past contestants coupling up as bombshells put relationships to the test.

Mike Spencer, creative director at production company Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions for ITV2, said: “After 10 ratings-busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

“Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”