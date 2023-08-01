Lynx Africa deodorant named Ireland’s ‘greatest fragrance of all time’

Irish men have carefully chosen Lynx Africa as their favourite scent in a new survey.

A popular spray deodorant has officially been named Ireland’s “greatest fragrance of all time”.

The iconic vanilla and geranium body spray is widely recognised for its striking aroma and has been a staple deodorant among young men, primarily those aged between 16 and 24, since it hits shelves in 1995.

In Ireland, a whopping 85pc of men have doused themselves in Lynx Africa at some point, with more than a third of survey respondents revealing that they’ve received a compliment while wearing the scent.

More than 70pc of participants agreed that Lynx Africa is the country’ most iconic fragrance, with four in five Dubliners feeling confident that they could identify the product if they caught a whiff of it.

In fact, Lynx Africa is so popular that a quarter of Munster lads have been using the spray for more than a decade.

TikTok stars Ryan Mar and Daniel Devlin are joining Lynx in celebrating Lynx Africa and are on the hunt for a guy who has never worn the iconic fragrance before.

The lucky man will be set up with some Lynx Africa goodies, with more information available on Ryan and Daniel’s social media accounts.

Speaking about Lynx, Ryan said: “Lynx Africa is one of those scents everyone knows and loves.

“It's been a staple in my bathroom since I was a kid, and I’m glad it’s now officially Ireland’s favourite fragrance.”

Jennifer King, Marketing Manager at Lynx Ireland, added: “The research speaks for itself and has solidified Africa as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) and go-to fragrance for Irish men.

“The iconic scent has transcended generations and has now left an indelible mark on the country and firmly cemented its G.O.A.T. status.”

