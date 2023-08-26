Lisdoonvarna matchmaker Willie Daly gives blessing to a new singles festival

Legendary matchmaker says he might take a trip to Bundoran himself for festival after his own matches

James Cafferty, who will run the Donegal matchmaking festival, with model Baiba

IRELAND’S iconic matchmaker Willie Daly has given his blessing to a new World Matchmaking Festival in Donegal at the end of next month.

The brainchild of veteran entertainment promoter James Cafferty, the Bundoran matchmaking fest will have a modern twist with singles being paired up through a series of events based on the hit TV shows, Blind Date, First Dates and Take Me Out.

It has already attracted bookings from far and near as singles get set to descend on the Co Donegal town in their quest for love and some fun.

“We have singles booked in from all over Ireland, and many from abroad,” James tells the Sunday World. “They include a group of women from New York who are coming over to find some Irish guys.”

And Lisdoonvarna’s famous matchmaker Willie Daly reveals that he’s considering making an appearance himself during the 10-day event.

“I think it’s a great idea and I might go along,” Willie tells me. “I haven’t spoken to the rest of the committee here in Lisdoonvarna, but I don’t see anyone having a problem with a World Matchmaking Festival in Bundoran.

“It will be a continuation of Lisdoon’ because our festival runs for the month of September and Bundoran starts on September 29. Sure it’s all good and it will help spread the love.”

The World Matchmaking Festival in Bundoran will also feature non-stop music and dancing with major country and trad music stars, including Derek Ryan, Robert Mizzell, Patrick Feeney, Johnny Brady, David James and The Tumbling Paddies.

“We have lots of accommodation in hotels, guest houses, holiday homes and apartments for the festival, so it’s going to be a huge boost for Bundoran and there’ll be a great atmosphere over the 10 nights,” James Cafferty says.

Meanwhile, Willie Daly has even gone international, holding matchmaking sessions at a festival in Spain’s Cabo Roig on the Costa Blanca.

He’s also set to be the star attraction at a matchmaking event in Manchester’s Irish Centre in November.

“I had 200 to 300 matches last year in Lisdoonvarna and 160 to 170 of those have plans for marriage. It was a very good festival and a great atmosphere and people came from long distances for love and to find happiness,” he said.

THE Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival opens on September 1. The World Matchmaking Festival in Bundoran (showtours.ie) runs from Sept 29 to October 8.