Kilkenny Design's new Heritage Collection is bright, fun, modern and stunning

Capes, totes, V-necks, crews, cardis, scarves, beanies, gloves and throws are all given a twist in new collection

The new 'Heritage Collection' is on sale in stores or online

Kilkenny Design, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, has unveiled a new bespoke private label collection that pays homage to Ireland's rich heritage. The collection, aptly named The Heritage Collection, introduces a contemporary take on traditional Aran Knitwear, showcasing the brand's deep roots in Irish culture.

The Heritage Collection includes an array of stunning pieces available online at Kilkenny Design's official website, and a select Kilkenny Design stores will offer the collection, allowing customers to experience the beauty and craftsmanship first hand.

This bespoke collection showcases an impressive range of women's knit sweaters, capes, buttoned cardigans, and accessories, including hats, scarves, and gloves. Furthermore, the collection extends to handbags, purses, and even traditional soft crew-neck jumpers for men. Each item in the collection embodies the spirit of Aran Knitwear, with every stitch weaving a unique story of luck, good health, success, or abundance.

This 'Heritage' green crew neck is €90

While the Heritage Collection draws inspiration from the timeless traditions of Irish knitwear and the origins of Kilkenny Design, it also brings a fresh and modern perspective to Aran Knitwear. The contemporary styling and innovative designs ensure that these pieces will resonate with a diverse range of fashion enthusiasts.

A distinctive circular 'KD' branded disc, reminiscent of the original arched windows at Kilkenny Design Workshops from the 1970s, adds a touch of nostalgia to the collection. Additionally, a vibrant pop of pink pays tribute to the current 'barbie-core' trend, infusing a playful element into the designs.

Evelyn Moynihan, the CEO of Kilkenny Design, expressed her pride in the design team's work, stating, "The Heritage Collection offers a beautiful edit of Aran knitwear and accessories for both men and women. The stunning colorways, ranging from natural moss green to orange and pink, make these jumpers suitable for a day at the office or a festival. They are versatile and highly covetable!"

This wool block throw is €125

This collection also signifies Kilkenny Design's 60th anniversary, a remarkable milestone in the brand's history. Drawing inspiration from historical images found in the Kilkenny Design Centre's photography archives from the 1960s and 70s, the Heritage Collection captures the essence of Ireland's natural environment through its vibrant colour palette. Muted landscape tones are complemented by splashes of brilliant sky blue, rich moss green, the orange hues of sunset and autumn leaves, and a delicate coral pink, reminiscent of seashell lustre.

The Heritage Collection represents Kilkenny Design's first-ever proprietary brand. To add a personal touch, Marian O'Gorman, personally hand-writes the Heritage Collection brand logo on swing tags and point-of-sale items. Marian noted that launching their first-ever private label centred around the Aran jumper is a fitting tribute to the history, craftsmanship, and enduring appeal of Aran Knitwear.

In line with Kilkenny Design's dedication to sustainability, the Heritage Collection is presented in 100% compostable bags, accompanied by labels and swing tags made from recycled card. The brand remains committed to environmental responsibility while delivering exceptional products to its customers.

The new Beanie hat is only €30

As an additional highlight, the Heritage Collection includes a unique selection of luxury throws exclusively made for Kilkenny Design's private collection in Donegal by McNutt. These luxurious throws serve as a testament to the brand's commitment to providing customers with the highest standards of craftsmanship and luxury.

The Heritage Collection, with its blend of tradition and innovation, represents a significant milestone for Kilkenny Design. With its exclusive availability and exquisite craftsmanship, this collection is set to capture the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and celebrate the brand's illustrious 60-year journey. Prices for knitwear range from €99 to €135, with sizes available from S to XXL.

