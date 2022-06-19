Sunny daze | 

It’s finally here — the sun has come out, so it’s time to get ready to put on your sunny best and chill out in style

Rain crepe de chine wrap, €85, kdk.ie

Carraig Donn 4-person picnic basket, €99

Primark sunglasses, €4

Jysk Nittedal hanging chair, €35

Avoca dip dye neon pillar candle, €19.95

Avoca Anna+Nina strawberry fields vase, €79.95

Carrie lantern, from €89.10 ezlivingfurniture.ie

Pure cotton floral tablecloth €85, tableinabox.ie

Zara wicker basket, €39.95

Oxendales wide brim straw hat, €29.50

Parasol with fringes €39.99, woodies.ie

Jo Malone salty amber cologne

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Age Correct, €26

Mario Badescul spray

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Neroli Oil, €33.45

Essie Lovie Dovie nail varnish, €16.95

Denise Smith

We all know an Irish summer can be a blink and you’ll miss it event, which is exactly why it’s never been more important to be prepared for the balmy days ahead.

For those mornings when the warmth of the sun touches your skin, summer mode should be activated immediately. Whether that’s unpacking the perfect ceramics for a day of al fresco dining or loading the car up with a picnic basket and bubbles, you’ll want to reach for your sunnies and be ready to relish the moment in real time.

From darling beach accessories to tropical, transportative scents, not forgetting the mandatory SPF — here’s your ultimate warm-weather guide — now get out there and enjoy.


