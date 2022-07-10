In the Style Dock: Nyakim Gatwech

Nyakim Gatwech

Nyakim Gatwech

Sunday World

VERDICT: Stylist Darren Kennedy

The top model is a breath of fresh air in this vibrant ensemble. Featuring a plunging neckline and flared skirt, it’s fabulous. The tribal pattern fuses all the primary colours, while her bold green accessories complete a winning look.

@darrenken

VERDICT: Presenter Glenda Gilson

THIS entire outfit is a riotous celebration of colour popping and I simply can’t take my eyes off Nyakim — she lights up the red carpet. The clashing prints, the plunging neckline and those delicious green lace-up heels, it’s all here. And I love it all. @glendagilson


