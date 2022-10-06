Get 20 per cent off autumn looks at Very.ie
Need to update your new season wardrobe? Get cosy for Autumn with 20 per cent off the trending warm-weather looks at Very
Are you currently having a fight with a vacumn bag that has congealed your winter coats together like a patchwork blanket? Or maybe you’re ransacking your wardrobe for warm-weather fits?
Transitioning into a new season is somewhat of an artform but curating a polished autumn wardrobe has never been easier. That’s because Very and The Sunday World have joined forces to give you 20% off fashion and footwear when you spend €50 or more on site.
The online mecca’s new season collection is bursting with colour and achingly chic multitasking pieces that will blend seamlessly into your existing wardrobe.
Think floaty summer dresses layered under a chunky knit, buttery soft leather dresses and jackets that slip on like a hug and deliver the ultimate in dopamine dressing. Basically, outfits to truly fall for.
To start curating your dream capsule, simply enter the code NEWIN20 at the checkout before 12pm on the 8th of October 2022. Happy Shopping.
Promotion Code T&Cs This code cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional code. Excludes sale, clearance and promo lines. If you return items such that the value of your order falls below the minimum order value, the discount will be reversed.
Today's Headlines
'Life-changing' | Meath Lotto player bags €8.9m National Lottery jackpot
Savage shooting | Sean Fox murder probe will look at ‘Irish Republic drug-dealer links’, says ex-senior PSNI man
horror attack | Man (30s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley at Co Kerry cemetery
arrest warrant | Irish woman wanted in UK suspected of assisting bathtub murderer Michael Foran
mass shooting | Thai cops say more than 30 people have been killed in a shooting at a childcare centre
Love Machine | Nadine Coyle ‘inundated with messages’ after joining celebrity dating app Raya
mass shooting | Thai police name suspect in daycare massacre as 24 children reportedly killed
Notorious paedo Francis Mitchell driven from home by large crowd in Co Tyrone
unstoppable | ‘Ustoppelig’ – Time to turn to Norwegian as words run out to describe Erling Haaland
Very nice | Get 20 per cent off autumn looks at Very.ie