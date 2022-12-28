From Paul Mescal in leather to Kim’s Marilyn dress, it’s been a memorable year for fashion

Here, Audrey Kane rounds up the most memorable looks of 2022

PAUL MESCAL First there was the necklace, then came the O’Neill shorts, but no one was prepared for what came next.

Paul Mescal

The Normal People star went full Matrix for a daring photo shoot as he spoke with Interview magazine about his movie The Lost Daughter in October.

Black leather trench coat? Check. Tiny shorts? Check. Not forgetting the thigh-high black leather boots. It’s a far cry from what the lads in Maynooth are wearing.

Florence Pugh — © ?????_/O?

FLORENCE PUGH We already know Black Widow star Florence Pugh looks good in a jumpsuit — but she wowed in hot pink this summer too.

The actress caused a stir when she flashed her nipples in this see-through dress by Valentino at Milan Fashion Week in July.

The outrage over the transparent dress was so loud that she even put out a lengthy statement in response, saying: “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier; I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples.”

A style icon in the making.

Kim Kardashian — © ?G??_/O??

KIM KARDASHIAN

Months after the 2022 Met Gala and its viral Marilyn Monroe moment, it seemed like all anyone could talk about was Kim Kardashian and ‘the dress’.

Everyone had an opinion and lots of attention has been paid to all the work the 42-year-old put into fitting Monroe’s attire, from losing weight to dyeing her hair for 30 hours — so let’s just take a moment for the iconic dress in its rhinestone-covered glory.

Lizzo — © ?? `??_/O??

LIZZO The catsuit is one of the year’s most unexpected trends to emerge from 2022 and there are not many of us mere morals that could pull off this body-hugging silhouette look. Enter Lizzo.

It was no surprise when the musician stunned the crowd last month as she took to the stage for The Special Tour in a sparkly blue catsuit and completely rocked it.

The 34-year-old put on a show-stopping performance with this form-fitting one-piece made from panels of sheer material and vivid blue that ran up her arms and over her shoulders in tiger-like stripes.

Her tour in Europe will continue in 2023 with the star stopping off in Ireland in March for one night only, in the 3Arena.

If you’re one of the lucky few who nabbed a ticket, you’ll see Lizzo in many variations of this dazzling catsuit including bright yellow and bright pink.

Harry Styles — © ?? `??_/O???????G

HARRY STYLES Harry Styles knows a thing or two about fashion and has seriously lived up to his surname in 2022.

During his Coachella set this year, the former member of boyband One Direction slipped into a Gucci fluoro pink coat with hot pink trousers and a matching waistcoat and rocked the stage.

His eclectic and fun fashion choices make the Watermelon star a guilty pleasure, way too good to give up.

Kate Middleton — © ?????_/O?

KATE MIDDLETON Kate is known for playing it safe, but every now and again she likes to stir things up with a bold fashion statement.

While the royal is no stranger to supporting Irish designers, earlier this month it was the turn of UK rental platform HURR to feel ‘the Kate effect’ — after the

Princess of Wales wowed on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in a co-ordinating, off-the-shoulder lime green dress.

But it was her emerald and diamond choker — famously worn by her late mother-in-law, Diana, as a headband back in 1985 — that really turned heads at the event in Boston.

Nicola Coughlan — © ?? `??_/O??

NICOLA COUGHLAN Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan attended the Met Gala for the first time this year and didn’t disappoint.

Wearing a jaw-dropping custom ensemble created by British designer Richard Quinn, the Bridgerton beauty left fans swooning over the look, comprising an embroidered and feathered pink and black ball gown with matching cape.

Nicola is firmly cementing her place as a fashion icon with her killer style and we can’t wait to see what 2023 brings for the 35-year-old Galwegian.