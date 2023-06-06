Former Miss Ireland announces she got engaged two months ago in stunning Santorini
The model and entrepreneur has teased her Instagram followers over the last few months
Belfast beauty Rebecca Maguire is officially ‘off the market’ after she announced her engagement on Instagram today.
The Northern Irish model revealed in an adorable post that she actually said ‘yes’ back in April, but kept the news to herself until today.
“I get to marry my best friend & what’s your biggest flex?” she gushed.
“Probably the worst kept secret ever. You were all on to me and I've eventually give in.
“From the moment (well maybe day three) I met you in ibiza I knew that was it.
“I wish I could say I had a nice official engagement photo…but I don't- I was a mess) Swipe to the end to see my reaction in Santorini which was in April #Offthemarket”
The Pharmacist won the coveted Miss Ireland title in 2012 and has become a regular on the Dublin and Belfast social scene, which she juggles with a hectic work schedule.
The loved-up pair have only been dating for just over a year but those around the model have believed that they would end up together.
Nesbitt is a well-known business man in Northern Ireland and is the co-founder of software tech company HALO.
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Kinahan cartel gang boss Liam Byrne says he will fight extradition back to UK for trial
'vacuous vanity' | Love Island is a ‘better looking Daíl’ with betrayal and backstabbing
SHocking | Boy violently attacked by gang of youths in park - police investigating footage
Recovery | Doireann Garrihy’s boyfriend Mark Mehigan opens up about his struggles with alcoholism
GUILTY PLEAS | Man (32) jailed for life after killing three generations of one family in horror fire
love match | Joanna Cooper says wedding to rugby star Conor Murray was ‘best day of our lives’
Intruder | Mum who robbed homeless man after witnessing partner’s murder spared jail for latest offence
Alleged attacks | Retired Irish army sergeant to go on trial accused of sexually assaulting male soldiers
all at sea | Dutch international footballer accused of involvement in massive coke shipment
Burrow brawl | Minister for Justice needs to ‘ramp up’ number of Gardaí after beach fight says TD