Former Miss Ireland announces she got engaged in stunning Santorini
The model and entrepreneur has teased her Instagram followers over the last few months
Belfast beauty Rebecca Maguire is officially ‘off the market’ after she announced her engagement on Instagram today.
The Northern Irish model revealed in an adorable post that she actually said ‘yes’ back in April, but kept the news to herself until today.
“I get to marry my best friend & what’s your biggest flex?” she gushed.
“Probably the worst kept secret ever. You were all on to me and I've eventually give in.
“From the moment (well maybe day three) I met you in ibiza I knew that was it.
“I wish I could say I had a nice official engagement photo…but I don't- I was a mess) Swipe to the end to see my reaction in Santorini which was in April #Offthemarket”
The Pharmacist won the coveted Miss Ireland title in 2012 and has become a regular on the Dublin and Belfast social scene, which she juggles with a hectic work schedule.
The loved-up pair have only been dating for just over a year but those around the model have believed that they would end up together.
Matthew Nesbitt is a well-known business man in Northern Ireland and is the co-founder of software tech company HALO.
