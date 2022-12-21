Fashion brand sparks outrage over woman's 'inappropriate' funeral dress
The skimpy black dress leaves little to the imagination
An online fashion brand has sparked outrage over advertising an “inappropriate” funeral dress.
‘Edgy Little Pieces’ a British clothing company was subject to backlash following a TikTok video which labelled the skimpy outfit as ‘perfect for a funeral’.
In the video, a model for the brand demonstrated the tight mini dress with a front crisscross design that has cutouts above and below the breasts.
“Hi Ladies, so we’ve had so many people asking for funeral fits,” the video begins, as the women in the video films her outfit.
“We’ve just got this piece in today. Look no further, it’s absolutely perfect.”
In response to the video, one person said: “Are you mad? As a funeral service operator, you would be judged. How dare you go dressed up like some street walker to a funeral.”
Another said: “Are you joking?? Girl no just no.”
“This has to be a joke,” another said.
However, it does appear that the video is a prank as other footage shared by the brand offers a similar dress as the perfect outfit for a court date describing it as “professional and modest.”
The tongue-in-cheek videos from the brand continue with a white version of the funeral dress being labelled as a perfect wedding guest dress.
