Emerald style

Shine bright like a diamond and celebrate Irish craftsmanship with jewellery that’ll spark(le) joy for years to come, writes Denise Smith

Because we are all leaning into a more sustainable lifestyle, jewellery doesn’t just spark joy, it’s also an undoubtedly feel-good forever buy. The chances are that whatever necklaces, drop earrings or stacked rings adorn your body are more sentimental than any seasonal trend.

Since the pandemic, our jewellery box has been a glittering reminder that there is always a silver (or gold) lining, and because of that, we continue to lust after lifelong investment pieces.

Regardless of whether you’re team minimalist or maximalist, gold or silver, or you prefer to stack on eye-catching pieces adorned with colour, there is something for you — and it’s Irish designers who are truly bringing the choice to the fore.

Whether big and bold or delicate and gold, Crystals & Co wants to empower women to make a shining statement through their accessories. The vibrant collection houses everything from personalised initial necklaces to crystal delicates and chic cuff bracelets. Stackable and full of personality, Cartier doesn’t have a patch on the dazzle that awaits to be unearthed here.

In the heart of Dublin city, One Dame Lane is a true treasure trove of dazzling delights. You’ll find exquisite statement earrings, luxe layerable necklaces and the most beautiful bespoke pieces that promise to satisfy every magpie.

For the most exquisite handcrafted delights, Inner Island designs produces and polishes all jewellery from a quaint studio in Kilkenny countryside. Made from recycled gold and silver where possible, there is heart in every single piece.