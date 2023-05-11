Dublin NCAD student wins River Island internship in London with original designs
Molly Walters (23) was chosen to receive the €3,500 bursary and three month paid internship at River Island’s head office design studio in London.
A Dublin student is set for London after receiving the coveted River Island National College of Art and Design (NCAD) fashion design bursary.
The highly sought-after bursary provides winning graduates with an invaluable first step into the commercial fashion world, with many past winners having their designs sold in River Island stores and online.
The bursary, which was first launched in 2004, has proved to be extremely successful for aspiring Irish designers.
This year, River Island asked NCAD students to create a capsule collection for the spring/summer season to be judged by the company’s design team.
Molly’s winning entry, 'Waste not, Want not’, was brought to life by a loungewear collection inspired by her late grandmother’s philosophy of treasuring and taking care of her possessions and garments.
Molly’s designs used techniques like embroidery and print to materialise memories.
Angela O’Kelly, head of design for body and environment at ,NCAD said: “Each year the River Island competition project advances skill sets in the students, developing knowledge and expertise in key areas of innovative high street fashion design.
“The winning prize of a bursary and placement in the River Island design studios in London offer invaluable experience for our graduates and a superb launch pad into the fashion industry.”
Naomi New, River Island’s Head of Womenswear Design, added: “We are proud to be among the first to champion some of Ireland’s brightest new design talent.
“Our industry thrives on fresh ideas and it’s fantastic to give NCAD graduates the chance to come to our London design studio to develop their careers.”
