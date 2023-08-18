Domino’s summer merchandise available for one day only

Ireland’s favourite pizza company has released a fun line of Garlic & Herb-themed summer wear

The limited merch is now available online...but for one day only!

Today is the final chance for Domino’s fans to get their hands on limited-edition merchandise .

The Garlic & Herb Dip-inspired fashion collection was announced earlier this week with a fun photo shoot using Made in Chelsea and Love Island royalty, Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott.

The pair got kitted out in the fashion line and jumped into the Domino’s ‘Big Dip’ Plunge Pool, which is also available on the website. The clothing range includes a unisex summer shirt, bikini and swim shorts.

Sam donned the ‘stylish’ bikini whilst sitting in the Big Dip Plunge Pool eating pizza from the first ever Domino’s floating pizza box. Alongside him, Zara modelled the new collection shorts and shirt.

Coming in at 42.4 times the volume of a standard dip pot (yes they worked it out), the Big Dip Plunge Pool will be available in limited numbers for pizza lovers to take a literal ‘dip’.

The perfect accessory for a hot date night or summer pool party. And the brains behind the fun campaign have also created a floating pizza box so the pizza won’t get soggy while you are enjoying the dip.

Sam and Zara modelling the fun clothing range

Sam Thompson said: “At our house, it’s criminal to order a Domino’s without getting extra Garlic & Herb Dip, so this for me is heaven!

“In fact, it might just be the best thing that has happened to me since I met Zara. I was excited about filling our new Pool with Garlic & Herb Dip so I could plunge myself in, but for now, water will do. It’s also safe to say, we can’t trust the weather but what I do know is I might just be the hottest thing going now, and I’m pretty sure Zara would think so too after seeing me in that bikini.”

Domino’s Merch Master, Sam Wilson, added: “We wanted to make a bit of a splash this summer, and with millions of Garlic & Herb Dips served a year, it’s fair to say we’re a nation that loves a dip. So, we thought, why not combine the best of both worlds, and make our BIGGEST dip ever for pizza fans to enjoy whilst eating a piping hot pizza?!

“Along with the plunge pool, The Garlic & Herb Dip Collection is a sure thing to heat up your summer, and is perfect for those looking to make a statement. Including those looking to enjoy a slice whilst taking a dip!”

To be in with a chance to get your hands on The Garlic & Herb Collection head to here today (August 18) and select the items of your choice - but be quick!