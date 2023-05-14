Cosmetics queen Aimee Connolly celebrates ‘summer brides hen’ with gal pals

The makeup mogul, who is preparing to say 'I do' to fiancé John Greene, revealed that two other ladies in the office are also preparing to walk down the aisle

Cosmetics queen Aimee Connolly has been celebrating her “summer brides hen” with her gal pals who she declared are the “best team”.

The Sculpted By Aimee founder took to Instagram to share a stunning pic of herself dressed in white and enjoying a glass of Prosecco alongside two of her friends.

The makeup mogul, who is preparing to say 'I do' to fiancé John Greene, revealed that two other ladies in the office are also preparing to walk down the aisle.

Speaking to the camera in a series of clips on her Instagram stories Aimee revealed: “We have our work hen party, we've three summer brides on the team so we're doing a work hen party tonight for all of us and I have to be in town, ready in 45 minutes.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Aimee had shared the exciting news last year with her 156k followers that boyfriend John had proposed while on holiday in Mexico.

She announced: “Last night while waiting on the sunset in Holbox, I said yes.”

Aimee, who launched her cosmetics brand in 2016, sells a range of makeup brushes, palettes, lipsticks, lashes, foundations, and instant tan.

As the chief executive and owner of the popular make-up brand Sculpted by Aimee, Connolly (30) has become extremely successful at a young age.

While she is driven and self-motivated, Aimee said her ambition comes from her estate agent mother, Clare (63) who has been a huge influence on her.

“As I get older I realise that a lot of my inner belief has come from my mum,” she said previously.

“She was a single mum who raised me on her own, and she went through financial challenges in the last recession and persevered through them. Then she started a new business in her fifties. She is the most resilient, hard-working woman I have ever met.”