Conor McGregor has secretly launched a brand new whiskey-scented aftershave
The eau de toilette comes with a cheeky slogan: “If you want to make them frisky, then smell like my whiskey.”
Former UFC champ Conor McGregor has shocked the beauty world by releasing a brand new aftershave to add to a growing number of businesses on his impressive portfolio.
The whiskey and stout magnate, who owns the Black Forge pub in Drimnagh, has spotted a gap in the market and is hoping his style and personality will make the new aftershave a massive hit.
The whiskey-scented eau de toilette, named Proper Pong, will hit shops today and SundayWorld.com understands that the initial 100ml bottle will have an RRP of €34.99 while the bigger 250ml will sell for €49.99.
McGregor believes he can charge a premium for the smellies because it will be triple distilled giving it a unique oak scent.
Leaked promotional posters show the two-time UFC champion holding a bottle of the new cologne with the cheeky slogan: “If you want to make them frisky, then smell like my whiskey.”
As the fighter has stepped away from the octagon in recent years, he has become a style icon and is regularly spotted spraying himself with cologne on the red carpet.
The astute businessman undertook similar marketing tactics in advance of launching his Proper 12 whiskey seven years ago.
In the summer of 2021, he sold the whiskey company for a reported €550 million and since then he has been looking for the next big thing.
While most fans and observers believed he would get into sports management or events, we can reveal that aftershave is his new focus.
We also understand that Proper Perfume for women will be launched this day next year April 1st, 2024 in an octagon-shaped bottle.
We contacted his people for comment late last night but there was no response.
More to follow…
