Cheap but effective staple products for every woman's makeup bag

Ireland's most honest beauty column

This summer, I’ve reshuffled my makeup bag and I’m all about staple products that don’t cost the earth. With foolproof tans, multi-tasking concealers and pressed powders that will keep you looking picture-perfect and sweat-free throughout the day, dive right in to my top picks now.

Rimmel Multi Tasker Concealer, €9.95 THIS hydrating concealer really does what is says on the tin. Disguising blemishes and brightening skin while also managing to be budgeproof, there’s not a lot it doesn’t do. Just remember a little goes a long way. You won’t get that caked-on effect because it blends so easily, but you will get long-lasting matt coverage. As a bonus, it’s cheap as chips.

SunShimmer Water Resistant Instant Tan Wash Off Shimmer, €8.49 PICTURE this: I am 13-years-old and have just robbed my sister’s last squeeze of SunShimmer tan — I have my first disco and I’m chasing that glow. Armed with one of my dad’s socks, I let loose on my limbs and miraculously, I emerge without a streak. That’s because this OG delivers a fail-proof faux glow. A cult classic for a reason, this glow-getter is back and now it’s water resistant. With the smoothest, easy-to-blend formula, you can expect the most luminous finish. It’s also transfer-resistant, so no scrubbing your toilet seat.

Rimmel Scandaleyes Volume On Demand Mascara, €10.99 FLUTTERING, wide-awake lashes are a go. You’ll find this easy-to-build volume mascara lets you customise your look, and build your lashes throughout the day without clumping. Its ultra-smooth conditioning formula delivers lush, long lashes. With an eye on design, the soft waxy bristle brush separates lashes from root to tip. In a nutshell, if you want dramatic, look-at-me peepers you should invest in this magic wand. It’s also available in two shades, brown and black. I love the brown for a more relaxed daytime vibe.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator, €10.50 I REFUSE to get my pins out unless they have a glossy, highlighted finish. Creating the illusion of longer legs, this body highlighter is infused with light-reflecting pigments to provide a beautiful buildable shine. Transfer and water resistant your skin will have a radiant look all night long. Golden Goddess come at me.

Max Factor Facefinity All Day Flawless 3in1 Liquid Foundation with SPF 20, €17.99 A LIQUID foundation with built-in primer and concealer? Yes please. Giving a long-lasting matte finish of dreams, the featherlight formula is totally vegan, as well as waterproof, touch-proof, sweat-proof, tear-proof and oil-free. To be honest, I’ve never witnessed a harder working foundation. Available in 33 amazing shades, rest assured that there is a match for you.

Rimmel Kind & Free Pressed Powder - Translucent, €8.50 THIS lightweight and long-lasting pressed powder is the stuff of your sweaty high summer dreams. Formulated with aloe vera it won’t cake or budge from your face, delivering a fresh, natural-looking mattified glow. Free from mineral oil, animal derived ingredients and perfume, it even has recyclable packaging.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish, €6.99 IF, like me, it always looks like a toddler has attacked your digits every time you come in contact with a bottle of nail varnish, never fear. You don’t have to shell out on an expensive set of gels to be summer-ready. This express polish dries in 60 seconds with just a single step, so you can take that nail look to-go anytime, anywhere. Magic.