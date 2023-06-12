Channel your inner Barbie this summer with gorgeous bubblegum wardrobe

Channel everyone’s favourite blonde bombshell

It’s 2023, and if you happen to be a quarter of a century late to the party, then as Aqua once put it, we are all just “Barbie girls in the Barbie world”.

The blonde bombshell of our collective childhoods is the muse of the summer and if you’re not in the know, Margot Robbie is taking up the titular role in director Greta Gerwig’s live-action movie, alongside her Ken, the dishy Ryan Gosling.

Paco Rabanne dress, €590, zalando.ie

Out July 21, we can’t get enough of the neon looks and perfectly coiffed hair that have been teased in the trailers — so much so, that Barbiecore has now spread from the big screen to the catwalk, high street, and beyond.

Finesse mules, €206, revolve.com

If you want to emulate your favourite doll’s look you don’t have to look far. Bright, bold and unapologetically saccharine, this is mood-boosting dopamine dressing at its best and we are here for it.

From Lizzo to Kim Kardashian, the cute hue is invading our social feeds and you can work the trend, whatever your budget.

Sequin jacket, €147, River Island

Zalando is spotlighting the trend with a hot pink Paco Rabanne jumper dress and these statement sequin mules (below).

Paco Rabanne mules, €490, zalando.ie

You can even shop Barbie’s iconic Venice Beach swimwear as part of Penneys’ Barbie The Movie range, with prices ranging from €1.50 to €34, in store now. So come on, Barbies — let’s go party.