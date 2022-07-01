Celebs don’t like big butts and they cannot lie judging by the latest boom-to-bust surgery trend

A-listers are now starting to try and look more natural, rather than accentuating their curves

As A-listers continue to deflate their most prized assets for a more natural look, one woman explains why she went under the knife to reverse her breast enlargement.

Laura O’Donovan (33) decided to remove her D cups after she became self-conscious about her bust size. Opting for a make-under, the Corkonian was spurred into action last year when she began to experience complications that arose from her implants.

In the same week that Khloe Kardashian fuelled rumours she had her bum filler removed, and celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Yolanda Hadid, have led the explant movement by going from inflation to deflation, the talentedsocial media manager explains why she binned her implants for good.

Laura, who went under the knife when she was just 19 says: “I think there is a stigma around having breast implants. I think people just think you are a bit cheap or a bit of a bimbo, that’s what I thought people perceived of them back when I got them, but I’m sure that is not the case today.”

Despite her initial excitement at her new-look physique, the brunette revealed she quickly came to regret her decision.

Laura O'Donovan before her surgery

“I always wanted big boobs from a very young age and when I didn’t have them and my friends had, I just had my mind set on it.

“My mum works for a clinic and said, ‘if you are going to get it done you need to go to this guy and not some random cosmetic clinic.’ I didn’t think it would be as quick as it was, but I went for a consultation on Tuesday and two days later I got a call to book me in for four weeks later.

“I had asked originally for a C cup but it goes by weight in liquid so I had 325 CCs put in and they turned out to be a big D – bigger than what I thought and bigger than what I wanted.

“I was obsessed with them, but looking back at some of the things I wore going out, oh my god I thought I had to get them out all the time. I wore the tiniest little tops. When you get them done first they are so shiny and it takes ages for them to soften and look a little bit more natural.

“When I moved to London, not soon after, the amount of people that asked me in the workplace if I got them done was crazy. The guys I worked with and the bosses asked, ‘are they real or fake?’ I was so self-conscious so I lied and said they were real.

“As I got older and got into nicer clothes that weren’t cheap or tacky I really began to dislike them and I thought they looked so cheap, I wished I didn’t have them.”

Laura O'Donovan after her surgery

Growing increasingly uncomfortable with her cleavage, the social media influencer was forced to remove the implants when she began suffering with complications.

On a consultation with her doctor she learned she was suffering with capsular contracture, which occurs when the body fails to naturally adapt to an implant; in order to protect itself from potential harm or infection as a result of the implant, the body forms a sac, or periprosthetic capsule, around it.

“I started to get pain when I was lying on them and then one hardened so I decided to go to the hospital to see if it was an implant issue or something else.

“I went for a mammogram and then an ultrasound and it was hardened scar tissue that has just built up around them, basically your body knows that it is a foreign object and it is rejecting it.

“I made the decision then and there to get them removed because I didn’t want them anyway. It was scary going to get the mammogram because I thought to myself what if it isn’t the implant and it’s something else?

“I have no regrets now that they are gone I just wish I never, ever got them done in the first place. The scary thing was how quick I got the consultation and then how quickly I was booked in. I was too young.”

One year on from extraction, Laura is now offering up advice for anyone who is considering cosmetic surgery:

“Nobody could have changed my mind back then and I would never tell anyone what to do, but what I would say is to think long and hard if this is what you want, and think about how they will look in ten years. When you are young you don’t think about that.

“What will you think of them when they are saggier and they don’t look as nice or what happens if you have to get them switched over because they may not last? Talk to people who have had them or had them out.”

Noticing the trend towards a more natural look, Laura adds: “I don’t think anyone wants to look the exact same anymore and I think so many people on Instagram do look the exact same. When I see my younger cousins who are 18/19 their make-up is natural and they don’t wear tiny clothes; they have their own mind, which I don’t think we had at that age.”

Swapping nip tucks for natural looks, Chrissy Teigen is one of the latest celebrities to have had her breast augmentation reversed. The reasoning behind the star’s decision was simple. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” the mum-of-two wrote in an Instagram post. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort.

In typical Teigen fashion, the divisive model added: “I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague followed Kylie Jenner’s lead when she revealed she’d made the decision to dissolve her fillers.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the social media star explained why she had opted to reverse her cosmetic surgery.

“Over the last few months I’ve really noticed how unnatural my lips look,” she shared.

“After years of going to different people I ended up with botched lips. I’ve made so many mistakes when it comes to my face and I want to tone things down.”

As well as quitting lip injections, Molly-Mae has also ditched thefillers in her face and had composite bonds removed from her teeth for an image overhaul.And the make-under trend is catching on. Ciara Leonard (33), from Dublin also suffered instant regret when made the impulse decision to get lip filler.

“I got lip filler a couple of years ago on a whim and just got completely carried away. When I look back at really important pictures in my life my lips are so inflated that that’s all that I can see. I had them dissolved which was really painful, but ultimately worth it. I’d never try it again, sometimes less is definitely more.”