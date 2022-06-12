Celebrate holiday season with playful staples that are sure to brighten your wardrobe this year
IT’S mid-June so I know I’m late to the party, but I’ve officially packed up my winter knits and chunky coats, and vacuum-packed them into obliteration.
Cleaning out my wardrobe hasn’t just been therapeutic, it’s given me space for all the warm weather fits that were unloved and unworn during the cold snap. And it has also shown me the gaps in my summer capsule.
I’m turning to iclothing.com to fill in the sartorial dots. When it comes to quality material, fit and design, this Irish online company has it all. If you’re not familiar, the affordable e-tailer specialises in stylish, everyday pieces and occasionwear that have a playful nod towards colour and print.
With an emphasis on timeless, versatile buys that are both beautiful and functional, this isn’t a fast-fashion wasteland. Any piece you add to your wardrobe will last season after season.
Shying away from trend-led pieces, you’ll find well-chosen statements from brands such as Sugarhill Brighton, Vero Moda and Only that deserve a forever home in your wardrobe.
Nab these summer essentials now, before they’re gone.
