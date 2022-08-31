Canadian woman making jewellery out of human sperm, hair and ashes

Clients send semen samples to Amanda which are then dehydrated and powdered before being sculpted into necklaces, rings, and earrings using polymer clay.

Amanda Booth founded her jewellery business “Trinkets by Amanda Booth” in 2021 and creates wearable pieces made from people’s bodily fluids, locks of hair, and ashes.

She decided to delve into the business of “jizzy jewellery” after receiving a TikTok comment asking if she’d ever consider making accessories using “man juices”.

She then took to Facebook to gauge interest in the idea and customers quickly flooded her inbox with orders for customisable jewellery.

Clients send semen samples to Amanda which are then dehydrated and powdered before being sculpted into necklaces, rings, and earrings using polymer clay.

Both male and female “jizz” can be sent from anywhere in the world to be used in the creations, but customers must provide their own samples.

Amanda told Vice that “at least a teaspoon” of liquid works best but the more semen provided, the better.

However, sometimes the process can get a bit messy and unsavoury.

“Fresh samples are one thing, but when they've been in the mail for a little bit, I mean... it smells like semen, you know what I mean?” Amanda said.

"We process them at the end of the day, otherwise we're sitting in the smell all day and it's just... We did it in the morning one day and it was just like, ‘No, I'm never doing that again.’”

Writing on her business’ website, she added: “Although collecting your sample can be fun… processing it on our end gets kinda sticky! But don’t you worry! We will make sure we turn your goo into something pretty and new.

“Whether you are marking your fertility journey, getting a vasectomy gift, surprising your partner or just want to be that much closer. We can turn your jizz into a real gem!”