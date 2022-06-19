Bold colours, geometric prints, timeless classics and power co-ords...this collab has it all
Forget about stocking up on milk and eggs, you’re going to need a bigger trolly for Tesco’s latest F&F collection.
Frankie Bridge has collaborated with the brand on a line called FW Bridge, and it’s supermarket chic. From striking print co-ords to stylish separates and the perfect midi fits, your wardrobe needs it all.
Speaking about the collection, presenter and former Saturdays singer Frankie said: “I’m thrilled to be launching my brand, FW Bridge.
It’s been a dream of mine to create stylish, sustainable, size inclusive and affordable clothing. Finding a home within F&F was the perfect fit.
I am incredibly proud of all the designs. “A lot of thought, passion and hard work has gone into each and every piece. Following the incredible response I get each week from #FrankiesFaves, I’ve wanted to create my own brand for a long time, so I cannot wait to see people wearing our pieces.”
Available in sizes 6–22 the capsule collection can be found in select F&F at Tesco stores, and on next.ie. Run don’t walk.
