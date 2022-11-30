Biggest Zara in Ireland set to open in Blanchardstown tomorrow
The fashion giant has taken on the former site of Debenhams.
Zara is opening the doors to its biggest store in Ireland in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre tomorrow.
The fashion giant has taken on the 52,000 square foot site once home to Debenhams.
A spokesperson for the shopping centre said Zara is “arriving just in time for the Christmas period.”
It will have everything customers are used to and more, they revealed.
"The expansive new store will offer the latest womenswear, menswear and childrenswear collections, along with accessories, through a world-class and vibrant in-store experience.
Read more
"The store also includes new areas for the latest product lines, such as the menswear Athleticz line (the only one in Ireland), as well as footwear and accessories,” they added.
The Blanchardstown store was temporarily closed while the move was underway, with the grand opening marking Zara’s return to the centre.
Doors open at 9am tomorrow, adding to the five other Dublin branches on Henry Street, King Street, Liffey Valley, Dundrum and Swords.
The Liffey Valley store recently opened to a lot of fanfare, becoming the brand’s first ‘new concept’ store in the country, offering new automated and tech features to improve the shopping experience.
There, customers can purchase clothes straight after trying them on with new self-checkouts, book changing rooms, arrange click-and-collect within an hour of ordering and easily find clothes in the store with the app.
In a statement at the time, Zara said: "Designed with sustainability in mind, Zara Liffey Valley complies with Inditex Group's environmental commitments and incorporates the latest eco-efficiency innovations to reduce water and energy consumption compared with a conventional store.
"Inditex's environmental commitments do not stop at store design, as eco- efficiency is central to the manufacturing processes and raw materials used to create garments.
"This commitment is reflected through Join Life, an initiative that brings together fashion and sustainability.
"All products under Inditex's Join Life label are made using the most sustainable materials and/or processes or with technologies that save water or reduce carbon emissions.”
Today's Headlines
jen-der reveal | Fair City star Jenny Dixon and ex-TD husband throw gender reveal party for twins
here to listen | Garda operation targets ‘pimp’ allegedly controlling sex workers and their earnings
WRC hearing | Irish Rail whistleblower on €121k claims he mostly spends work days reading and going for walks
horror blaze | Shocking video shows man setting two caravans alight in arson attack in Co Clare
so embarrassed | Man convicted of masturbating in front of undercover Garda in Marks & Spencer toilet
lucky charm | Cork influencer reunites with England footballer boyfriend Conor Gallagher at World Cup
desert storm | Key Kinahan associate among six arrested in Dubai in ‘super cartel’ crackdown
'Disappointing' | Pavee Point says Ukrainian Roma refugees ‘face racism’ and need ‘equal treatment’ in Ireland
horror injuries | ‘Large garda swoop’ as man (30s) arrested over Wexford dog attack
climate crisis | Dr Ciara Kelly says she won’t be ‘sucking it up’ to combat climate change