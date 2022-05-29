Beauty editor Denise Smith tells us what is in her makeup bag this week

The honest beauty column

There’s nothing that gets me more excited than trialling the newest and very best beauty drops. From serums that target beauty spots to the latest make-up collections from Irish trailblazers, here’s all the newness you need to get involved with.

True Beauty by Aideen Kate Royal Blush Lip Trio, €34.99 EVERYTHING about Aideen Kate’s debut collection screams opulence, and I’m here for it. Not just because the Dubliner is a celebrated make-up artist but because I can’t get her range onto my face quick enough. I’ve fallen hard for this trio: the matte lipstick, the liner, the lush lip gloss — the dream.

La Roche-Posay Pure Niacinamide 10 Serum, €39 GLOWING, healthy skin is always the ultimate goal but if you suffer with dark spots and hyper-pigmentation, achieving a flawless complexion can feel impossible. Enter La Roche-Posay’s newest multi-tasking serum that repairs, brightens and evens skin tone. I love everything about this science-led French brand — even if I can’t pronounce half of the trailblazing ingredients employed to target dark spots. One worth the hype is niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that is suitable for the most sensitive skin, especially rosacea.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Blush, €27 BRINGING the same skincare-meets-makeup magic to a blush formula, I predict this new take on the iconic Tinted Moisturiser is going to be a beauty bag staple this summer. For that natural, flushed look, you’ll never regret investing in 12 hours of weightless, hydrated, tinted, gorgeousness. It’s available in 14 adaptable shades including a pale baby pink called ‘La Piscine’ and cappuccino hue called ‘Coastline’. You glow, girl.

Bondi Sands Thirsty Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum, €11.95 BONDI Sands is on a mission to quench parched, dehydrated skin. The Aussie brand is already famous for its tanning line and now their newest serum locks in moisture like no other. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and algae extract, you can expect plump and perky skin.

Klorane Repairing Conditioner, €13.50 I’VE been hitting the hot tools hard, so my hair pretty much looks and feels like straw right now. Which is why I’m lathering my gruaig in Klorane’s intensive new conditioner. Tailor-made for very dry hair, and bursting with organic cupuacu butter, this detangling wonder helps to reduce frizz, strengthen your locks and increase shine. So much shine.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, €50 OKAY, I will admit, 50 quid is pretty pricey when it comes to bronzer. But like everything Charlotte does, there’s a twist. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and sunshine provitamin D3, this cream bronzer is a game changer. Not only does it glide on like a dream, it’s designed to blur, hydrate and add a wash of sun-kissed colour to your complexion, while also improving the look of your skin.

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renew Midnight Serum, €33 BESIDES needing this bottle in my life, my skin is also in need of some TLC. Working to regenerate your complexion while you snooze, the lightweight, non-sticky texture melts into skin, dispersing an intense dose of moisture to plump and hydrate, for brighter, firmer and more youthful skin.