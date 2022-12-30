Beauty editor Denise Smith reveals her best of Irish products in 2022

Denise Smith’s top 10 Irish skin and makeup products

Before 2022 draws to a close, I’m handing out the gongs for the best in Irish beauty. From my ultimate skincare saviours to my desert island makeup products, here are the Irish brands that are best in class.

Denise Smith

True Beauty by Aideen Kate Royal Blush Lip Trio, €34.99 Everything about Aideen Kate’s debut collection screams opulence, and I’m herefor it. Not just because the Dubliner is a celebrated make-up artist but because I can’t get her range onto my face quick enough. I’ve fallen hard for this trio: the matte lipstick, the liner, the lush lip gloss — the dream.

True Beauty

Ella & Jo Relax & Renew Night Cream, €50 IF you’ve tried their cult cleansing balm, you’ll know this trailblazing Irish brand only create game-changing products. Packed full of skin-loving ingredients, including bakuchiol — a natural vitamin that works as efficiently as a retinol but without the risk of skin irritation — their newest night cream is a must-buy for your beauty routine.

Ella & Jo

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Second Skin Dewy Finish Foundation, €27 IF you’re a regular to my beauty column, you’ll know how utterly obsessed I am with this foundation. Mainly because it’s like slapping a wonderfully breathable filter on my face. The lightweight liquid glides onto the skin and blends seamlessly, giving beautiful medium coverage with a luminous finish. Still not convinced? Now you can order a sample sachet for €1.50.

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly

AYU, Instant Under Eye Concealer, €16 DO your bags have bags? Then this highly pigmented, lightweight pocket rocket is for you. Self-setting, so there’s no need for powders, this must-buy was born out of frustration with high coverage products that were too heavy for the delicate under eye area. It works a treat and blends like a dream.

AYU

Kash Beauty Secret Treasure Eyeshadow Palette, €29.95 For all you blue-eyed gals out there, this palette featuring a flattering mix of shimmering coppers, matte browns, and glistening golds truly is a treasure.

I'm already a huge fan of this nine-strong palette by Irish beauty influencer Keilidh Cashell. Rich and easily blendable, l promise you'll use every single pigment again and again.

Kash Beauty

Bellamianta Medium Tanning Mousse, €25 It’s important to call in the big guns for major life events like weddings, or those chance meetings with an ex-boyfriend. This cult beauty buy has become a big part of my Thursday tanning regime, and the love affair is real. This gorgeous, golden hue is packed full of hydrating ingredients, as well as shea butter, to leave limbs as beautifully soft as they are bronzed. But it’s the super speedy 60 second fast-dry formula than makes it a real winner for any tan fan.

Bellamianta

Bare By Vogue Face Tanning Mist, €16 Tanning your face can be a risky business. You don't want the product to clump on the skin or look like you've been tangoed, so a lightweight face mist is always the best option. Containing skin-loving extracts of oatmeal and chamomile, this fast-drying self tan spritz will give you a colour boost and streak-free top deck vibes.

Bare By Vogue

Luna by Lisa 3 in 1 Makeup Brush, €15 I cannot tell you the number of times I have been forced to walk out my front door with no eyebrows because another one of my angled brow brushes has inadvertently gone missing. Hint: it's a lot, which is why I am very excited about this multi-functioning beauty. Large enough so even I can't place it down somewhere and forget about it, but portable enough to pop in your handbag, it houses everything I'll ever need to sculpt and define my face. There is a fluffy brush for powder application, a blending sponge for foundation and concealer and a sculpting and defining brush for the eyes. Honestly, it is a stroke of genius.

Luna By Lisa

Voduz Dry Texture Spray, €11 The holy grail of my haircare arsenal, businesswoman Denise Phillips has delivered on a dry shampoo that will change your life. A spray of this will instantly add life back into lustreless locks and absorb any excess oils to make your gruaig look, feel and smell divine.

Voduz

Skin Formulas Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Serum, €63 Pregnant? Or maybe you're not quite ready to commit to retinol -- I have the next best thing. Perfect for those unable to use retinol, this lightweight serum contains bakuchiol, a plant-based swap that improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and even increases the skin's firmness and plumpness by stimulating the natural production of collagen and elastin.

Packed with anti-inflammatory antioxidants, it boosts hydration and visibly reduces redness and blemishes, acting even faster if you use it both morning and night. The skincare range was created by Tipperary aesthetician Geraldine Jones, who's been helping clients to glow for almost two decades, so you know your complexion's in safe hands.