Beauty Editor Denise Smith has the best and most inclusive brands on the market

The honest beauty column

As Pride month winds down this week, I’m continuing to celebrate the beauty brands that are standing up for inclusivity by flying the flag for the LGBTQ+ community. From lush lippies to bedazzled eyeshadows, here are my fave products to show being loud and proud is for life — not just for June.

Lottie London Proud to Be Coloured Stamp Liner, €6.95 FOR anyone who wants to make a statement but doesn’t necessarily have the confidence to crack open the face paints, make this stamp liner your new BFF. Vegan and PETA approved, the dual-ended eyeliner features a classic felt pen on one end and a stamp on the other. Dot your face with peace signs, hearts or butterflies — or even all three — in new hues of light blue and lilac.

Spotlight Oral Care Limited Edition Pride Sonic Toothbrush, €60 IF you take pride in your smile, you’re going to want to invest in this rainbow-hued toothbrush. Not only is Spotlight pledging to donate 100pc of profits to LGBTQ+ organisations, your gnashers will also reap the benefits. Featuring the same technology as the Irish brand’s original sonic brush, expect your pearly whites to get a professional deep clean every single day. As comfy as it is colourful, the 360 design — which comes with a purple travel case and orange replacement heads — battles plaque and discolouration to brighten up your life in more ways than one.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner, €35 ADD some joy to your skincare regime with this rainbow-hued toner available from cultbeauty.com. If, like me, you complain of pot-hole sized pores, this alcohol-free wonder helps to decongest and tone, giving your skin an almost filter finish. Watermelon extract soothes irritated and inflamed skin, while hyaluronic acid floods thirsty cells with instant hydration. Want the even better news? 100pc of profits go to non-profit organisations empowering LGBTQ+ youth globally.

The Body Shop Out For Love Highlighter, €15 SHINE bright with this multi-purpose cream highlighter. Available in three shimmering shades, simply dab this lush liquid onto lips, cheeks and eyes for a gorgeous glow. You’ll also enjoy the sweet-but-subtle waft of watermelon — yum.

NYX Professional Makeup Limited Edition Pride Ultimate Eye Paint, €11.99 BE the rainbow with this pigment-packed mattifying eye paint, which comes in a spectrum of bold and bright colours. Smooth, creamy and smudge-resistant, squeeze the paint onto fingertips for quick and easy application or use a brush for detailed liner looks. Perfect for the eye, face or body.

Mac Viva Glam Lipstick, €23.50 PUCKER up with the knowledge that 100pc of the purchase price of any Viva Glam product goes toward the Mac AIDS Fund. It’s the perfect bold lip to express your individuality, while giving back to such a worthy cause. The only option for statement lips, there’s a reason this creamy, highly pigmented formula has cult status.

Wet n Wild Pride Metallic Palette, €16.99 FOR a kaleidoscope of colour dive right into this limited-edition eyeshadow palette. Bold, loud and proud, the 15 metallic shades deliver high colour payoff, so get playful and think outside the box. These scene-stealing creamy shadows are ultra-smooth and long-lasting, which means you can paint the town red — and yellow and green and blue...