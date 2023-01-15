Beat the January blues with some of these beauty treats that don’t cost a fortune
The honest beauty column
Still suffering a case of the January Blues? Why not try some beauty treats to boost your mood with some self-care that won’t cost a fortune and before you know it, you’ll be in fabulous February.
Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Vegan Nail Polish, €10.99 I’M broke, you’re broke, we’re in this together — and that means we’ll be tending to our own digits this January. Formulated with plant-based, 100pc vegan ingredients including marine algae and sustainable bamboo, there are 16 nature-inspired shades (loving the blue) to get to grips with. Your claws will never look so good.
Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit, €19.99 WHETHER you love mascara, lash extensions or false eyelashes, I’ve got a treat for you. Featuring five magnets along the lash band, these reusable falsies adhere to the smudge-proof liner with a secure grip. Infused with biotin, the eyeliner even works to nourish your natural lashes upon wear. Sold.
Andrew Fitzsimons Virgin Repair Restructuring Mask, €16.99 THE days may be dark but I’m bringing you some light with my favourite products, all under €20 and this one is a cult favourite. Formulated with ceramides, this deeply conditioning hair mask helps protect the hair from future damage by leaving it super shiny, soft and smooth. There’s no need to put up with breakage, frizz, dry or damaged tresses any longer.
Nuxe Rêve de Miel Honey Lip Care, €16.50
aside from your bank balance, one thing that has likely taken a hit over the festivities is your lips.
If you’re dealing with a cracked, sore kisser, this iconic lip balm is about to become your new best friend. The honey-scented oil nourishes and beautifies dry lips with zero stickiness. How cute is the wooden stopper too.
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Spray, €13.95 JANUARY is miserable enough, so let’s do it with a tan. When I am caught on the hop, which is often, this instant spray is my go-to. I have been using it since I was a teenager, and it has never let me down. Although my mother will say I ruined many a good bath towel in my time by spraying it too liberally, so be sure to aim for your mitt. Truly a long-lasting makeup for your pins that stays put.
