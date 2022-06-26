As Pride month comes to a climax, show support and raise awareness while looking fabulous
Fashion has always been a way to express identity. So shouldn’t our clothes be a clear and true reflection of who we really are?
Equality never goes out of style, and this month it’s more important than ever to celebrate love and identity in all its guises — and to be loud and proud with our outfit choices. From major fashion houses to the high street, there is a plethora of brands celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month. Sustainable Irish urban clothing brand Human Collective has launched a limited-edition range of T-shirts with a percentage of each sale going directly to support LGBT Ireland. Penneys has also dropped a 29-piece range, featuring head-to-toe rainbow slogan items like T-shirts, sliders, socks and bucket hats, starting at €3. Meanwhile, Levi’s is bringing bright, playful and genderless fits to the fore to inspire tomorrow’s generation of activists and allies. So whether you’re planning to join in Dublin Pride Festival, on until Tuesday, or simply want to toast diversity, go fly that rainbow flag.
