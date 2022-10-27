Explorer Fergus O’Gorman shares his love of the polar region and how he got married there at 81

‘We got married among penguins and seals’

At the bow of the ship anchored off Horseshoe Island deep into the Antarctic, 81-year-old Fergus O’Gorman dropped to one knee and proposed to his astonished partner, Denise Comerford.

The next morning the pair hopped onto a rubber boat along with the skipper to exchange vows on the ice surrounded by curious penguins and seals.

It took 18 months of planning for the polar explorer — the only living Irishman to have wintered in the Antarctic — to fly his partner out to the bottom of the world.

Fergus and Denise said ‘I Do’ in the Antarctic

“I had bought the rings and had them in my back pocket for a year and a half,” Fergus recalls from his Dalkey home.

“I said to myself the previous year, ‘We’re going to get married but I want to do it in the Antarctic’, but she wouldn’t go. I wanted to keep my intentions a secret and I succeeded. She didn’t have any idea I was going to propose to her.

“Eventually I persuaded her sister to tell her that it was a good thing to [visit] the Antarctic.”

So they flew out to South America in 2015 before boarding a cruiser to the Antarctic.: “I talked to the skipper of the boat and I said, ‘The furthest south you’re going to go… at that point, I want to have a marriage ceremony’.

“He said ‘fine’. We got to 68 degrees south, which is very far south — the Antarctic Circle is at 66 degrees — and we penetrated beyond that, and the skipper said we were turning around tomorrow.

“So, I took Denise to the bow of the ship and got down to my knee and proposed to her. She had no idea. We have never discussed it, and she said, ‘You have to be joking’,” he laughs.

“Of course, everybody on the ship knew that we were trying to get hitched.”

The following morning they disembarked on Horseshoe Island.

“The skipper leaned over to me and whispered to me, ‘You realise, Fergus, once I step ashore all my legal powers vanish’. I said ‘perfect’ and we had this ceremony of commitment, as Denise calls it, surrounded by penguins and seals.

“They’re so curious. They come and peck at you and look at you and wonder what you are and what you’re doing.

“It was lovely. Several of the passengers came ashore and then we went back to the ship and had a great party.

“I was 81 at the time and I’ll be 88 next month. We’ve been very happy ever since. We were happy before but that just nailed it down.”

It is fitting he swapped vows with his partner in his final journey to the Antarctic in 2015, as he has written a book called Antarctic Affair about his enduring relationship with one of the remotest parts of the planet.

Antarctic Affair

Born in Dublin in 1934, the author grew up in Clontarf before studying natural science biology at University College Dublin.

“I was very fit and I was a scout and I liked camping, and I wanted to work outdoors,” he explains.

After applying repeatedly to magazine ads looking for people to go to the Antarctic, he landed his first job after graduation — as a research biologist for the British Antarctic Survey in Antarctica, where he was stationed for three years, from 1957 to 1960.

“I had no feelings of panic or fear of the unknown, no thoughts as I waved to my parents on the dock that I might never see them, or Ireland, again,” Fergus recounts in the book of leaving British shores on a ship called Shackleton.

He was on his way to the remote outpost headquarters of the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey, the original name for what became the British Antarctic Survey, with research officers called Fids.

“The reality is very different, it’s much colder and breezier and wetter and drier and any extreme you could imagine.

“I knew nothing of the Fids who had died in the past: four up to that point and, eventually, twenty-six in all, six of them while I was there. I don’t think it would have made any difference, I was 21 and felt invincible.”

The father of eight remembers slicing his thumb with his ski on his first day in the field in October 1957 in Antarctica, on Powell Island in the South Orkney islands.

The book gives a powerful and humorous account of his three years in Antarctica. In a deeply moving passage, he recalls his devastation at being told to shoot huskies that were surplus to requirements.

“It was a traumatic event and I had to do it,” he says. “It left me gobsmacked for days afterwards.”

He describes gritting his teeth and firing the gun: “My last glimpse of [sled dog] Sam alive, head cocked, looking hopeful, was one that I can still see clearly today. He slumped to the ground.

“Sam had a surprisingly small entry wound below his left eye and only a thimbleful of blood on his cheek. But when I lifted his head and saw how little was left of it, my stomach erupted and my undigested lunch mingled with the blood-soaked rocks. I wept.”

After leaving in 1960, he was appointed as head of research at the Irish Wildlife and National Parks Division and went on to become head of wildlife at the UN in Rome.

But despite the hardships he went through on the South Pole, it was love at first sight from the day he landed on Powell Island as a young research scientist.

“Standing there, feasting my eyes on the icy sea, I felt a stirring that would linger a lifetime,” he tells in the book.

Sure enough, throughout his life, Fergus has been drawn back again and again to the bottom of the planet.

“I went back six or seven times, once to celebrate the millennium,” he adds. “It was an affair I had all my life.”