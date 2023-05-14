DFS’ colourful new designs bring ‘dopamine dressing' into the home
Bring ‘dopamine dressing’ home, with sumptuous furniture from DFS — featuring warm colours, luxe fabrics and chic designs, these elegant pieces inspire the perfect ambience, writes Edel Hughes
Our homes are our castles but they’re also the places where we work, study, relax and entertain guests.
And while many enjoy sprucing up our gaffs in the latest style or flexing our interior design skills, how our homes make us feel is just as important as how they look.
A recent survey found a whopping 90pc of Irish people think our home decor affects our mood, while three in four say their living room is a sanctuary from the stresses of the outside world.
The research, conducted on behalf of DFS also revealed almost three-quarters of us (67pc) believe the design of our living room is not perfect and 40pc can’t pinpoint what the problem is.
Read more
Colours, textures and accessories all play a crucial role in creating the perfect home ambience — dopamine dressing was a hit on TikTok but bright colours such as teal blue, orange and pink can also create a sense of joy within your four walls.
The pumpkin orange Bellissima three-seater sofa is sure to put a smile on your face — and all those who sit on it. The Belissima range which includes a matching velvet footstool launches in Ireland on May 17.
Meanwhile, in the bedroom, soothing shades are best to promote a restful night’s sleep. The Grand Designs Edinburgh bed frame in lush blue velvet is perfect for catching up on much-needed rest.
If your vibe is more mellow yellow, the Joules Windsor bed is equally charming and cosy.
A sense of calm can be hard to achieve in busy homes but materials that mimic nature, such as wood and green hues, can add some tranquillity.
Magazine+ loves the Calix Accent chair and the Izzie four-seater sofa in forest green for ultimate relaxation.
Open plan living and multi-purpose furniture can also help achieve a feeling of space.
The Milani four-seater in olive green is spacious enough for the whole family to snuggle up for a movie marathon or Netflix binge.
For more inspiration, head to dfs.ie.
