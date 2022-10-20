Cath Kidston x DFS' new romantic furniture collaboration is a charm offensive
Kiss goodbye to drab grey homewares this autumn with the romantic new furniture collection from Cath Kidston and DFS
Maximalists rejoice — prints and patterns are back. After years of dull all-grey interiors, joyous homewares are finally taking centre stage again.
Not that British designer Cath Kidston has ever offered up anything other than unabashed cottagecore chic.
The fashion and interiors queen has just joined forces with furniture giant DFS — and Magazine+got an exclusive sneak peek at the crossover of our dreams at the recent London launch.
The Cath Kidston collection goes beyond traditional sofas alone and encourages you to introduce personality to any corner of the home - from living rooms and bedrooms through to secondary spaces such as hallways, conservatories, nurseries, and guest rooms.
The Stargazer chaise longue in Forever will add wow factor to any space, combining a traditional shape with one of Cath Kidston’s best-known print designs.
Read more
Fusing the brand’s iconic prints with elegant top-quality furniture, the whimsical collection includes upholstered beds, sofas, chaise longues and foot stools sure to brighten up any corner of your home as the evenings get darker.
The Flounce bed features a statement headboard inspired by the clouds - perfect for creating a bedroom made for drifting off.
Available in a range of Cath Kidston’s hand-painted prints, including Painted Kingdom and Strawberry Garden, you can choose to contrast your favourite print against stylish linen or sumptuous velvet to add texture and interest.
Developed and hand-painted by creative director Holly Marler, the range features re-mastered favourites such as Forever Rose, along with brand new prints including Strawberry Garden.
Make a statement with a single piece, or layer the unmistakable patterns for the ultimate charm offensive.
Check out the full Cath Kidston x DFS collection at dfs.ie.
