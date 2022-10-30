Sunday World columnist Dr Angela ‘will be dearly missed’ following death aged 61

The German-born author died in her sleep, leaving her family in Lemgo, in north Germany, and her Irish partner Kieran Phipps heartbroken.

Sunday World readers will be saddened today to learn of the death of our much-loved sex and relationship columnist, Dr Angela Brokmann.

Long-time readers of this newspaper will know Dr Angela, who was 61, as a liberal and non-judgmental voice in sexual matters for the past 21 years – giving people sound and practical advice.

Her partner of 22 years, Kieran says: “We lost our beautiful Angela on October 13.

“Angela is a huge loss to many of us, especially her family in Germany, and her family on the island of Crete where she was placed to rest recently, as that was her heaven on earth and where we lived together for many years.

Angela with her partner, Kieran Phipps

“She will be missed, too, I am sure, by her colleagues at the Sunday World where she was a member of the team for 21 years.”

Her book, The Love Guide: Sex Talk and the Irish, was published in 2005 after Angela made Ireland her adopted home.

Angela did her PHD in Hamburg University and lectured there for a few years after graduation before she went on to become one of Ireland’s leading sexologists.

Kieran says: “She had many friends through Ireland, in Dublin and Kilkenny, and of course her Irish home for many years in Cahore, in Co Wexford, a place close to her heart.

“She loved the seaside lifestyle there, where everyone knows everyone.”

Kieran, who used to holiday in Wexford as a child, brought Angela there once on a trip and she loved it so much they moved there.

“Angela will be remembered by the people of Cahore as a sincere pleasant person with a kind heart,” says Kieran.

“She lived a simple lifestyle and enjoyed simple things, anything to do with nature and loved her garden for relaxation.

“Angela was always willing to help out with the fundraisers for Cahore Inshore Rescue, especially on New Year’s Day in which she was well-known for her seafood chowder.

“She was a very private person but at the same time truly kind with her time. A person that will never be forgotten.”

Angela’s varied experiences include running a sex helpline, conducting EU-wide surveys and monitoring sex experiments.

She was published in papers worldwide, as well as appearing on TV and radio and in more recent years helped private companies’ blogs.

In an interview with this paper Angela summed up her attitude to love and sex.

She said: “Sometimes all it takes to make somebody feel better is the simple assurance that whatever they’re into is perfectly fine. Every problem solved is rewarding. It is great being able to help.”

Sunday World Magazine+ Editor Caoimhe Young says: “Dr Angela was part of the beating heart of the Sunday World.

“From Fr Brian D’Arcy to Pat Spillane and Dr Angela, there is always something to talk about after picking up the Sunday Worldwith diverse and amusing opinions.

“So many of our loyal readers will turn straight to the problem pages today to read her no-nonsense advice for the final time.

“Angela was a great comfort to many people stressed out about their sex lives.

“Today is the last time you will see Dr Angela’s reply, which is a terrible shame, in Sunday World Magazine+.

“More than once, some of her graphic descriptions of sexual positions had us in howls of laughter in the office. She never, ever missed a deadline and had a profound sense of humanity.

“She will always be remembered and often mentioned in Sunday World offices for sure.”