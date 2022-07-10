Dr Angela: My husband fantasises about being squashed, but I’m so heavy I worry I’ll kill him

My husband insists he’s willing to take the risk. He even threatened that if I don’t squash him, he’ll find a willing woman online

Sex games should be fun, but first and foremost, safe

Dear Angela: My husband (44) has a sexual wish that I’m reluctant to play along with — he wants me to get on top of him in bed and squash him. I hate to say no because he always fulfils my sexy wishes, however strange they might be.

I just think that squashing is too dangerous. I read up on it, and that only made me more concerned.

What if I cut off my husband’s airway and he suffocates? He says restricting his breathing is what it’s all about, but weighing 15 and a half stone, I’m so heavy I could kill him.

My husband insists he’s willing to take the risk. He even threatened that if I don’t squash him, he’ll find a willing woman online. Should I give in and play along? Would it be safe?

Answer:No, don’t give in unless you are totally comfortable with the idea. Squashing is so dangerous that it can end in serious, life-threatening distress.

As an alternative to real squashing, try ‘squashing light’: stretch out on top of your man, but place your hands on the mattress beside him to keep at least some of your weight off his body.

Your husband might still get into trouble and he might be too distressed to let you know, so keep a close eye on him to make sure he gets enough air.

