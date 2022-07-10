Dr Angela: My husband fantasises about being squashed, but I’m so heavy I worry I’ll kill him
Dear Angela: My husband (44) has a sexual wish that I’m reluctant to play along with — he wants me to get on top of him in bed and squash him. I hate to say no because he always fulfils my sexy wishes, however strange they might be.
I just think that squashing is too dangerous. I read up on it, and that only made me more concerned.
What if I cut off my husband’s airway and he suffocates? He says restricting his breathing is what it’s all about, but weighing 15 and a half stone, I’m so heavy I could kill him.
My husband insists he’s willing to take the risk. He even threatened that if I don’t squash him, he’ll find a willing woman online. Should I give in and play along? Would it be safe?
Answer:No, don’t give in unless you are totally comfortable with the idea. Squashing is so dangerous that it can end in serious, life-threatening distress.
As an alternative to real squashing, try ‘squashing light’: stretch out on top of your man, but place your hands on the mattress beside him to keep at least some of your weight off his body.
Your husband might still get into trouble and he might be too distressed to let you know, so keep a close eye on him to make sure he gets enough air.
Email your problems to Dr Angela Brokmann dr.angela@sundayworld.com Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models
Today's Headlines
thriller | Last-gasp Sean O'Shea free breaks Dublin hearts and sends Kerry into All-Ireland final
Touch of glass | See inside: Gerry Ryan’s widow Morah downsizes to stunning three-bed Clontarf apartment
BAD CALL | Gangster Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy moved from Portlaoise after he’s caught with phone … again
Ireland's gain | As Aslan celebrate 40 years, Christy Dignam reveals he was once on brink of Australia move
'Bright and Shining' | Dublin man Daniel Slattery (23) who died in US car crash described as ‘role model’
revealed | Terrifying tools of the trade including ‘Freddy Kruger’ mask cops believe hitman Imre Arakas used to stalk Ireland
idols | Philippines Westlife fan tells how cancelled flight led to seeing her favourite band
'incitement' | Asylum seekers in Co Westmeath hotel victims of ‘sexual misconduct’ smear campaign
'broken' | The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger reveals her newbaby daughter has died
Tragedy | Community ‘numb’ as bonfire builder who fell to death named locally as John Steele