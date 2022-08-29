Dear Maura: My colleague saw me with my gay partner on holidays

Should I email the person and ask her to honour my privacy, or will that only fuel interest in my private life?

Dear Maura: I’m a middle-aged gay woman and I think everyone in my workplace is going to know after this summer. I was with my partner, walking hand in hand along the promenade on a Canary Island when we bumped into a colleague.

She’s in her mid-twenties and didn’t know where to look when she saw us. I spoke to her briefly not to be rude. I’m now dreading going back to work as I know she’ll tell everyone — even more so because I’m the boss.

My partner’s attitude is "so what — be who you are with confidence and the novelty will soon wear off.” She’s right of course, but I’ve blown this situation all out of proportion.

Should I email the person and ask her to honour my privacy, or will that only fuel interest in my private life? I don’t know what to do. This was going to happen one day but now that it has, I’m nervous.

Maybe I’m making way more of this than it is. I’ve fought hard to be the person I am, to accept myself first and then to open up to a relationship. I don’t want all that progress to disappear.

Confidence is key to quietening office gossip

Answer: Step away from the insecurity, which is what this is all about. It’s like your partner says: accept who you are and confidence is key. What could happen from this chance meeting?

There could be a bit of office gossip but rise above it. Easier said than done, but the trick is to not let this get inside your head. You were on holiday with your partner, there’s absolutely nothing to hide here.

On a positive note, you were enjoying your time away unselfconsciously. Now go back to work.

Bask in the feel good of a lovely holiday and chat about it, which will take the wind out of any potential gossip.

