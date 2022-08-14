Dear Maura: My brother is exploiting our elderly mum and taking her cash
Dear Maura: I have discovered that my older brother is taking money from our mother if he does any jobs around the house for her.
My daughter saw him asking her for €50 because he put up a fence and even she thought it was wrong and she said it to me.
He always caused problems when he was younger and mam covered up for him all the time and she’s still doing it. He should be down in her house asking to help her.
So, do I talk to him or ask her not to give him money? This has to stop because she’s in her late seventies and wouldn’t have that much to fall back on financially.
Answer:You have proof that he’s asking your mother for money, but you really shouldn’t include your daughter in this.
Try to talk to him about the work he’s doing around the home place, maybe ask if he ever needs a hand to let you know.
Drop a few hints that there isn’t much money there and you’re grateful he’s doing these jobs for her because she couldn’t afford to pay someone. See if that makes him think, at least.
It’s good you’re aware because you can keep an eye on what needs to be done in the house and get involved yourself sometimes.
