Dear Maura: I work hard and look after my wife so I deserve affair

Dear Maura: My wife has been bad with her nerves for years. Recently she’s developed back trouble. I’m working part-time and most days after I get home, I cook dinner and do anything she needs. This has been going on for nearly two years.

We’re both in our late 50s. I have the energy to travel and do things. She, not so much. I’m lucky because I have a good group of friends but I miss my wife’s company like she used to be. Sex is not a priority for her. As for me, I’d like more regular sex.

I go to a local coffee shop on my mornings off. There’s a lovely girl there, probably in her 30s, and she flirts with me. I find myself trying not to visit too often because I’ll look so obvious. I’d love to sleep with her and don’t feel guilty saying that. Should I?

I’m very attentive to my wife but I’d like some me time. If the cafe is quiet she sits down and we chat about anything and everything. She knows about my home situation but I get the feeling she wants to have sex anyway.

Am I heading into dangerous territory or should I just not overthink it?

Answer:You’re a grown man in a challenging relationship with your wife. Of course, you’re going to look for an escape of some sort. Who can blame you?

If you can see this arrangement, if it comes to that, as a distraction, then why not? Once the woman wants to have sex with you too.

You’re certainly laying down the right foundations with interesting conversation, flirting and getting closer to the point where one of you will take this socialising a step further.

What are the danger zones? Falling in love is the main one because then you’re developing a relationship and that will complicate your life. Nothing, even an ‘escape’ comes without some warning.

