Dear Maura: I have a new girlfriend but I’m worried I’ll say ex's name in my sleep

“She finished with me a year ago and I’m in a new relationship of three months, but I can’t move on”

Dear Maura: I’m a 29-year-old male and I am still in love with my ex. She finished with me a year ago and I’m in a new relationship of three months, but I can’t move on.

I wish I could because my current girlfriend is a great person and mad about me. I could have it all if only I could leave the past behind.

Some of my friends tell me that the two girls look very alike. I’m not sure about that but maybe I’ve subconsciously looked for similar characteristics in the woman I’m now seeing.

I had a long talk with my ex and I thought after that I would be able to forget her but she’s always in my thoughts.

Sometimes I worry in case I say her name in my sleep but so far this hasn’t happened. It’s interesting because she’s not with anyone and I’m wondering if that has left me with the possibility of being with her again. She said she wanted a break after we broke up.

How do you get past a relationship that made such an impression on you? How do you put someone you’re crazy about out of your mind and out of your life?

Answer:Anyone who’s been in this situation will tell you there is no easy solution. I think you haven’t fully let go and are still harbouring a hope that one day you will be back together again.

The fact that she isn’t with anyone gives you a sense that she could be holding on for you. But maybe she’s giving herself time before she starts seeing someone else.

If you really want to forget her and get on with your life, that is exactly what will happen. You’re finding it difficult because you haven’t fully let go. Until you do, you’ll have this dilemma, hanging on to threadbare hope that she will come back to you.

Please, do yourself the favour of setting yourself free. Once and for all.

