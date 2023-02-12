Dear Maura: I feel sick with nerves when I’m going to meet my girlfriend

I feel sick when I’m going to meet her in case I don’t look good or I can’t make a decent conversation.

I keep thinking my girlfriend is going to finish up with me because I’m not good looking enough for her. We’re together six weeks.

I don’t feel confident around her. Sometimes I don’t know what to say. I’m not usually like this with girls it’s just her. We met through our course and we’ve known each other to see for a year.

I know it sounds mad but that’s why I’m writing to you because I hope you’ll make sense of it for me.

A:There’s one explanation for what’s going on here – I think you’re crazy about this girl and could even be falling in love. Why else are you so anxious? This girl means so much to you.

Now, putting that aside, you need to calm down. I mean it, if you don’t relax and look at this situation rationally you will mess up. She likes how you look, the person you are.

Take that in fully and don’t let any doubt dilute your confidence. Just be yourself, if you can remember who you are when you are with her! Just joking.

Relax and enjoy what’s happening. Tell her you get nervous because she means a lot to you.