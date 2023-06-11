Dear Denise: Sex with my ex is explosive — but he has a girlfriend

“I am 23 and he was my first love; we first started dating when I was 16 and he was the first person I ever slept with, or experimented with. I don’t think I ever really got over him”

Sex with an ex is always going to be a little complicated

Dear Denise: I recently bumped into my ex-boyfriend at a music festival and we ended up having the wildest sex ever when we went back to his tent.

Now every weekend after a few drinks we always end up hooking up and the sex is explosive. I am 23 and he was my first love; we first started dating when I was 16 and he was the first person I ever slept with, or experimented with. I don’t think I ever really got over him.

I live for our hook-ups but the only problem is I know that he has started to see a girl from our area, so when we meet it’s very secretive. I don’t want to give it up because I don’t think I will ever have better sex.

Answer: Sex will never just be sex when you’re with someone you have a history with. It sounds like your ex-boyfriend is enjoying having sex on tap whilst still getting to date other women. Which essentially means he’s not going to end this arrangement — so you have to be the strong one.

Of course you feel like this is the pinnacle of your sexual experiences: this is a man you feel completely comfortable with and who knows your body intimately. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a fulfilling sex life with someone else.

The key is breaking this cycle now. You are so much more than someone’s hook-up — remember that.

Sex leaves me irritated

Query: Every time I have unprotected sex with my partner I have redness and swelling. I’ve had an STI test and it’s clear. What could it be?

Answer: Some people are actually allergic to semen, and you can have a reaction that spans from itching and pain to burning and redness in the area semen has come in contact with. This is definitely something you need to see your doctor about.

Am I not enough?

Query: My boyfriend wants us to watch p orn the next time we have sex. It’s not like I don’t watch it but I’m kind of offended — should I not be enough?

​Answer: I don’t see anything wrong with experimenting, and who knows, you may like it. As long as your boyfriend doesn’t rely on porn every time you have sex, then it shouldn’t be an issue. Instead of questioning your desirability, simply see it as a way to add something new to the mix.

