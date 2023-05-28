Dear Denise: My older partner’s body is starting to give me the ick
‘I loved being with a mature man and he really pulled out all the stops to wine and dine me, plus, he regularly treated me to expensive things’
Dear Denise: There’s no nice way of putting this, but my partner’s body is a real turnoff.
He’s 20 years older than me, which I (28) found really hot when we first began hooking up.
I loved being with a more mature man and he really pulled out all the stops to wine and dine me, plus, he regularly treated me to expensive things.
Fast forward a couple of years and he’s rocking more of a granddad bod, he’s balding, and his body and the relationship are going south.
I don’t want to be stuck in a relationship with a wrinkly OAP and having sex now gives me the ick. But he loves me and supports me. What’s a girl to do?
Answer: Yikes, this sounds more like a transaction than a relationship. ‘What’s a girl to do?’ That’s easy — I’d recommend calling it quits now because it sounds like your other half deserves better.
If sex is giving you the ick and your partner’s body is starting to repulse you, end the relationship now so your partner can move on.
You’re quite honest in that you enjoy being spoiled by your other half. Could that be the reason you found yourself in this relationship in the first place?
It sounds like you want a sugar daddy more than a relationship. Appearances and bodies change over time and yours will too — don’t forget that.
