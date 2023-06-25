Dear Denise: My mam caught me having sex on kitchen table after a day session

“She’s told me she’ll never eat off that table again. Should I just accept celibacy now? I can’t afford to move out”

Setting ground rules is important when you house share but still want a sex life

I (29) HAVE recently had to move home to my mother because I can no longer afford to live in Dublin. And let’s just say my social life — and more importantly, my sex life — is really hurting.

I recently brought a bloke home from the local (granted it was after a day session, so we stumbled in the door at 5pm) because I had it on good authority that my mam was out with her pals for the evening.

She came home early and found me in a rather compromising position on the kitchen table. She’s told me she’ll never eat off that table again. Should I just accept celibacy now? I can’t afford to move out.

Answer: Oh the joys of casual sex and living with your parents. I commiserate with you immensely, it’s not easy.

But other than hooking up in the back of cars or public toilets, neither of which seem that comfortable in your late 20s, it’s time to set some ground rules.

However painful it might be, an adult conversation is needed. Set the tone immediately and let your mam know that while living under her roof, you want to respect her — but you also plan on dating.

Gauge her reaction and ask her what her boundaries are. And maybe next time, take your stud to your room and lock the door.

Can I avoid sweaty sex?

Query: THIS heatwave is killing my buzz — is there any way to avoid sweaty sex during the summer? I am always so self-conscious when I break out into a sweat during a steamy session. Answer: If you’re doing it right, sex should always be a sweaty affair. But if you’re conscious of all those extra bodily fluids, bring some ice play into the bedroom, stick on a fan or simply head to the shower.

Prepping for anal?

Query: I (34) am strongly considering trying anal with my other half but it just sounds really painful. Is there anything I can do to help with this?

​Answer: It’s a myth that anal always hurts: the trick is all in the prep. Before you dive in, use butt plugs, anal beads or fingers to prepare for the big event.

Lube is also going to be your best friend here — use liberally and then some. And above all else, relax.

