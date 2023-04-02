Dear Denise: My fella has a foot fetish — is it time to give him the boot?

He wants me to send pictures of my feet every day, demands that he picks what shoes I wear and even gets angry when I don’t get pedicures

Put the foot down over controlling behaviour in the bedroom

Dear Denise:I knew my boyfriend had a thing for feet when we first met. I initially thought it was harmless.

He is really into licking and sucking my feet, which is a turn on, but we’ve been going out now for a couple of months and his obsession with my feet has now gone to new extremes.

He wants me to send several pictures of my feet every day, demands that he picks what shoes I wear and even gets angry with me when I don’t get regular pedicures. It’s exhausting.

Answer:OK, I think it’s time you put your best foot forward, no pun intended, when it comes to dealing with your demanding partner.

But first, some context: foot fetishes are likely the most common of all fetishes and it actually makes a lot of sense.

Feet have thousands of nerve endings — they’re extremely sensitive to touch and yes, some people can even achieve delicious orgasms through their feet.

What’s not normal are your partner’s outlandish demands.

His behaviour is controlling and borderline obsessive: my advice is to walk your way out of that relationship unless he agrees to rein it in.

You seem on board with his fetish and from what I can tell, enjoy it in the bedroom, but it shouldn’t leak into every other facet of your life. Boundaries are a must or boy, bye.

Email your problems to Maura O’Neill maura.oneill@sundayworld.com Denise Smith denise.smith@sundayworld.com All pictures are posed by models